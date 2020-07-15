Bell Dream

Mini Food Processor

$11.39 $9.90

Buy Now Review It

【Multi-function】 Manual Food Chopper can be used to make baby food / ground meat / chopped vegetables / sauces / mashed fruit puree. It does not require electricity, just a light pull. Complementary food mixing helpers make you a high-energy mother; saving time, pulling lightly is equivalent to 21 times of hand cutting. 【Safety】 304 food grade stainless steel cutter head is used, elbow rotation and cutting foam effect is better, pulling resistance is smaller, saving time and effort. The pull rope is tough and durable. After tens of thousands of tests, a pull is equivalent to 21 cuts by hand. The bowl and blade can be separated, so the food processor is easy to clean. 【Use steps】 1. Cut the ingredients into small pieces into a transparent cup; 2. Cover the lid and tighten it, press the upper lid with your hand, and then pull the rope; 3. Pull the rope a few times to finish. 【Portable:】The product is compact and easy to store. The mini manual shredder has the advantages of simple structure, economy, practicality, small size and convenience. The 170ML capacity is ideal for small amounts of food grinder, as well as small kitchens, camping, travel and RVs. 【Good gift】 This is a good helper for the kitchen, which can make your kitchen easier. This is also a good gift, whether it is for your friends or family.