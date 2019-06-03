Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A natural, noninvasive, anti-aging solution perfect for travel and for those looking for that first step into microcurrent treatments.
Featured in 1 story
9 Grooming Gifts Perfect For Father's Day
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
Tweezerman
Mini Brow Rescue Kit
$25.00
from
Tweezerman
BUY
Sephora
Eyebrow Trimmer/brush
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Stencils
$20.00
from
Anastasia Beverly Hills
BUY
Venus
Gillette Venus Comfortglide Plus Olay Coconut Razor
$9.99
from
Target
BUY
More from NuFACE
NuFACE
Nuface Mini Facial Toning Device Set
$199.00
$155.22
from
Amazon
BUY
NuFACE
Mini Facial Toning Device
$199.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NuFACE
Gold Trinity® Complete Skin Toning Collection
$325.00
from
Sephora
BUY
NuFACE
Gold Trinity® Complete Skin Toning Collection
$325.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Where New York Girls Go To Get Their Skin In Shape
Finding a good facialist is kind of like finding a good partner: Most of us have to shop around a little before we settle on "the one." And, much like bad
by
Us
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted