Microcurrent made simple! The NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device is a natural, non-invasive anti-aging solution perfect for travel and those looking for that first step into microcurrent treatments. Benefits Helps improve facial contour and tone Improves skin firmness by helping improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles Natural, non-invasive solution for aging skin Microcurrent treatment targets the neck, jowls, jawline, cheeks and forehead Instant and cumulative results Key Ingredients NuFACE Hydrating Leave-On Gel Primer: Hyaluronic Acid attracts and retains moisture for softer, glowing, younger-looking skin. It plays a key role in skin health with its unique ability to hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. Phytomoist Complex, derived from edible mushrooms, has 400x more moisturizing power than sodium hyaluronate to instantly and deeply hydrate skin. It improves skin softness and diminishes signs of fine lines associated with dry skin. Formulated Without Alcohol Parabens Oil Fragrances