NuFACE

Mini Facial Toning Device

$199.00 $159.20

This ingenious device offers up a simple, non-invasive face lift that you can do from the comfort of your own home. Using advanced technology and microcurrents, the NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device gives you a natural face lift with low-voltage electrical currents. These currents mimic what your body naturally does, stimulating the production of elastin and collagen whilst repairing skin at the same time. The innovative tool can also help the contours of your face, giving the skin a visible lift whilst minimizing the signs of aging for more radiant and youthful-looking skin. Use for just five minutes a day and watch the results. The Mini Device is a smaller edition that packs in all the benefits of the larger tool. Its petite, powerful and portable making it ideal for use on-the-go. Much like a microcurrent facial you can get in salons and spas, you can achieve the same result at home with the Uniface Mini Facial Toning Device. Simply apply the provided gel primer, change the intensity of the device and glide it across your brow, jawline, cheekbone and forehead areas for lifting, toning and contouring effects.