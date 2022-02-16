Real Techniques

Mini Expert Face Brush

Take the classic with you, anywhere. Real Techniques Mini Expert Face Brush features a full size brush head so you get all the benefit of your favourite brush, with all the benefits of a travel-friendly size. Real Techniques Expert Face Brush is an ultra-firm, dense yet soft brush for broad application. Whether you need to blend cream or liquid foundation, or you want to blend out a cream or powder contour, this cult-classic brush has you covered. Designed with pro makeup artists and YouTube celebrity sisters Sam & Nic Chapman, Real Techniques brushes combine cruelty-free technology with artistic innovation for a flawless finish. Made with super-soft Taklon bristles, Real Techniques brushes are softer than other brushes. Cushiony synthetic fibres are perfect for precise application of any kind of product, whether you need dense coverage or a delicately buffed hint of colour. Ideal for professionals and beginners alike, the Real Techniques base range is colour coded so there's never any guessing about what your brushes are for.