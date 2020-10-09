WODFitters

Mini Exercise Workout Bands Set

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

SUPER STRONG BANDS: Designed for durability and long-term use, the WODFitters loop bands will NOT lose their shape or elasticity, no matter how hard you stretch them! The #1 choice among trainers and serious athletes, these bands are essential for power-filled strength training workouts. VERSATILE: Ideal for increasing mobility and flexibility, our loop resistance bands are great for physical therapy and injury rehabilitation. Used for gym or at-home workouts, they are the perfect accessory for all your favorite workout DVD programs, such as Insanity, Brazilian Butt Lift, Turbo Jam, Beach Body, as well as for Pilates, Yoga and Cross-Training sessions. ADAPTABLE TO ALL FITNESS LEVELS: Our loop bands help make the most out of hip, glute and leg workouts, while they efficiently prevent injuries, making them essential fitness gear for those new to exercise! They make for foolproof exercise gear for those recovering from a torn meniscus or ACL surgery, both expectant and new mothers, and anyone suffering from leg or knee problems, too. 5 LEVELS OF RESISTANCE: This amazing set contains 5 bands in 5 resistance levels – light, medium, heavy and extra heavy, allowing you to choose which band to train with, according to your fitness level. Combining bands helps you come up with customized, challenging workouts – we’re confident you’ll never run out of ideas of ideas on how to train with your new resistance bands! WODFITTERS’ SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Don’t hesitate to Click Buy Now. We are offering you an amazing 60-Day trial period. Train with our bands and if you feel like they are not worth their every last penny, we will FULLY refund your purchase, no questions asked. Get Now The Best Exercise Resistance Loop Mini Bands.