Astley Clarke

Mini Evil Eye 18ct Yellow-gold Plated Pavé Turquoise Necklace

£75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

This Astley Clarke necklace embodies the British brand's quintessentially refined aesthetic - it's luxurious yet understated. Taken from the Biography collection, the necklace is crafted from 18-carat yellow gold-plated sterling silver and features pavé and turquoise gemstones. Wearing this traditional Turkish symbol is meant to provide protection from the envious or evil eye - a glamorous way to keep negative energy at bay.