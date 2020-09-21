Elgood

Mini Desktop Vacuum Cleaner

$12.99

The body is made of high quality ABS material, which is stronger than normal plastic; the brush is made of high tenacity nylon provide a long service life Mini Vacuum is suitable for your desktop, car seat, compute keyboard, pets for quick cleaning; fashion simple style is a perfect gift for children and friends This mini desktop vacuum has high speed centrifugal force make it pick up crumbs, dust, hair, eraser residue, confetti, ashes quickly; low noise design to not disturb others or no damage your hearing. Easy to Operate & Clean: You only need to hold it with your hand and move it, just like holding a mouse, press the switch to quickly clean the desktop, which is very suitable for students and the elderly. Just unscrew the upper and the lower part of the Desk Vacuum and clean them with the cleaning brush. Rechargeable: Built in lithium battery in the mini vacuum cleaner. The continuous using time is up to 3 hours. It takes of 3-4 hours to be fully charged.