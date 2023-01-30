Business King

Mini Desktop Trash Can with Lid - Effectively prevent the spread of odors and isolate fruit flies. Make a clean living environment. Delicate desk trash bin with lid - L x W x H 6.89" x 5.12" x 5.24" / 17.5cm x 13cm x 13.3cm. Color: white and pink. Capacity: 2.5L/0.7Gallon. Trash bin with lid, no more worry that the pets will dig into it. Cute desk trash can - The hidden trash bag design makes the garbage bin so neat and cute. Not a usual look trash can but a decorative item for your desk. Easy to Use - Automatic pop-up top lid, one-touch to open. Two buckles on the side can fix the garbage bag snugly. Multiuse - The mini trash can is Delicate enough to fit most office desktop, countertop, and table, for office, bedroom, living room. It also can be used as a lint bin for the laundry room.