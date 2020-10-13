Mini Desk Space Heater

Compact and Portable Design : AUZKIN desk heater is designed for personal use, stylish and portable. Its size is only 5.12*7.67 *2.95 inches and a weight of 1.61 pounds makes it easy to carry away without any effort. Horizontal-Vertical Dual-Use : The horizontal-vertical dual-use of the heater can not only meet the needs of personal heating, but also can be placed according to your needs. No need to worry about no place to put the heater, because we know there is always have its place on the desktop. Heating in Low noise : AUZKIN mini heater uses advanced technology to fully operate at maximum power in less than a second. The heated air is blown out at a gentle speed by a built-in silent fan. Mini heater repeatedly performs noise reduction experiments, 45 dB will no longer affect your work, rest and sleep. 25 Degree Oscillation : Unlike most heaters on the market, AUZKIN desk heater is dedicated to heating in small areas. Specially designed 25°swing allows the heater to heat the surrounding air at a suitable angle, keeping the entire winter warm with the highest efficiency and lowest power consumption. Over-Heat Protection : When the heater's operating temperature reaches 221 °F, it will automatically shut down to avoid accidents. At this time, you need to wait until the heater is cooled to 194 °F, and the machine will automatically resume working. Your safety has been ensured by AUZKIN with the fireproof materials and overheats protection features.