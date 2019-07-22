Skip navigation!
Home & Decor
Travel
The North Face
Mini Crevasse Backpack
$89.00
$62.30
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Whether it's for trips hiking or to the airport, this backpack has got you covered with dual compartments (one for your laptop!) and plenty of storage space.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Amazon Basics
Hardside Spinner Luggage 20-inch Carry-on
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Herschel Supply Co.
Unisex Trade Small Suitcase
$159.99
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Carry-on
$225.00
from
Away
BUY
DETAILS
Away
The Kids’ Carry-on
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
More from The North Face
DETAILS
The North Face
Thermoball Insulated Coat Full Zip
$200.00
$104.41
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
Resolve 2 Jacket
$90.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
Women's Surge
$128.95
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
The North Face
The North Face Berkeley Backpack
$65.00
$45.45
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Travel
DETAILS
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
