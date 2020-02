Wakse

Mini Cosmic Candy Hard Wax Beans

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Inspired by the Milky Way galaxy, Cosmic Candy comes to life when melted with electrifyingly sweet pink & blue iridescence. With calming essential oils scented like Cotton Candy, the Wakse Cosmic Candy Hard Wax Beans are a heavenly extravagant waxing experience.