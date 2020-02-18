Baggu

Mini Cloud Bag

$44.00

MINI CLOUD BAG: A petite and lightweight bag for travel or toting. Packs down into nothing, yet fits everything. DESIGN: Made from durable, heavyweight nylon. Padded straps fit comfortably over the shoulder. Detachable inner zip pocket, Large exterior pocket, & top zip closure. DIMENSIONS: 10.25'' H x 15.75'' W x 5.5'' D. MATERIAL: 100% heavyweight nylon. EASY TO CLEAN: Machine Washable. A petite, purse-sized version of our best-selling Cloud Bag. This feather light tote is made from durable heavyweight nylon, making it easy to wash. Complete with a top zip closure and padded straps for comfortable toting. Fits a 13'' laptop and packs down into its detachable interior pocket.