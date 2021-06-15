Pura Utz

Mini Cherry Charm Single Hoop Earring

$58.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 62363189; Color Code: 060 Mini hoop earring featuring a beaded cherry charm, made entirely by hand by Pura Utz. Gold-plated silver hoop is nickel-free with a seamless closure. Beadwork is Pura Utz’s specialty, and all pieces are unique and handmade with 100% love by a team of women in Guatemala. Connected to conscious craftmanship and worldly positivity, Pura Utz believes in empowering women through pure quality of craft – each worker is paid 3x the market standard to honor this principle. Content + Care - Includes 1 piece - Glass, thread, 925 gold-plated silver - Avoid contact with water - Imported Size - Length: 2” - Diameter: 0.6”