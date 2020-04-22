Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Catbird
Mini Cannoli Candle
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Catbird
Take the cannoli (candle) and run! Made just for us, in Italy (of course!) by sixth-generation candle makers. It’s a family affair.
Need a few alternatives?
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle
$29.95
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Sweet Water Decor
Spa Day Natural Candle
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Silver Dollar Candle Co.
Personalized 8oz Handmade Candle
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Rosy Rings
Floral Press Candle
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Catbird
Catbird
The Smallest Love Letter Charm
$138.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Holy Cannoli Charm
$118.00
from
Catbird
BUY
Catbird
Mignon Memory Ring
£40.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Catbird
1976 Gold Bracelet
£155.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Décor
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle
$29.95
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
$28.00
$21.99
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Sweet Water Decor
Spa Day Natural Candle
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Silver Dollar Candle Co.
Personalized 8oz Handmade Candle
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted