Sephora Favorites

Mini Candle Discovery Set

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Discover our bestselling candles in this perfect sampler set. With scents ranging from earthy and woody to fresh and citrusy, these candles are ones we know you’ll love for your home. Choose your favorite, and then take the included scent certificate to any US Sephora store and online* to redeem for a full size of your favorite featured candle at no extra cost.