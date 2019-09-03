Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Rich pebbled leather textures a compact, clean-lined crossbody bag fitted with an optional, adjustable strap.
Featured in 1 story
Summer Continues With This 40% Off Nordstrom Sale
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ganni
Mona Slingback Sandal
$270.00
$80.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Pour la Victoire
Elle Mini Crossbody
$95.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
My Biotiful Bag
Weekend Bag
$39.00
from
My Biotiful Bag
BUY
DETAILS
A.L.C.
Small Davenport Crossbody
$545.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
More from Treasure & Bond
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Enamel Cocktail Shaker
$29.00
$14.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Breezy Boyfriend Shirt
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Oval Terrazzo Marble Serving Board
$29.00
$19.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Sunray Family Workshop
Barrel Leather Crossbody Bag
$139.50
$109.20
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted