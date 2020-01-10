Brie Leon

Mini Bucket Bag Dark Brown Croc

Brie Leon Mini Bucket Bag Dark Brown Croc Small bucket bag w/ zip pouch insert | extendable straps long 58cm + additional short strap 23cm | Detachable gold coloured chain is an extra option | bag measures 25 x 23 x 8.5 cm | quality PU 100% Vegan Leather. Select with or without Gold Chain Strap. Care: Keep bag away from strong chemicals and anything that may scratch or mark it. Simply dust or wipe clean with a damp lint free cloth. Steer clear from any leather care products as our bags are sensitive to oils and waxes. Store away from the sun and heat in a cool, dry place.