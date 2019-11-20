NARS

Mini Bronzing Duo

$20.00

Only at ULTA!Bronze gets luminous with NARS mini duo of cream and powder icons, featuring cult-favorite Laguna Bronzing Powder and shimmering South Beach Multiple. Wear alone or layer together for a warm, sun-kissed glow for any season, any skin tone, anywhere.Bronzing Powder allows for buildable all-over warmth or contour for the face, leaving the ultimate sun kissed glow. Finely milled powders fill in lines and pores for a smoother, more even-looking complexion with an undetectable finish. A beauty editor favorite, Laguna is the award-winning, iconic shimmering bronzer that flatters all skin tones.