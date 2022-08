4th + Reckless

Mini Blazer Dress In Dark Green

$95.00 $50.50

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

Size & Fit Model is wearing: UK 8/ EU 36/ US 4 Model's height: 168cm/5'6" Look After Me Machine wash according to instructions on care labels About Me Plain-woven fabric Lightweight feel Main: 100% Polyester.