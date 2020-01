Sephora Collection

Mini Blast Ionic Blow Dryer

C$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A powerful mini ionic blow dryer with dual-voltage capacity— perfect for travel.What it does: This incredibly compact, lightweight Mini Blast Ionic Blow Dryer can be used anywhere around the globe due to its dual-voltage technology. It has a powerful DC motor which emits negative ions into the hair to eliminate frizz, leaving hair shiny and silky-smooth. Plus, its two high-low settings allow the hair to dry in half of the time.