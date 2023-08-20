Sunbeam

Mini Barista Coffee Machine

Dimensions: 35cm (l) x 29.6cm (w) x 38.5cm(h) Capacity/Volume: 2L Kilowatts: 1350 Warranty Duration: 12 Month Replacement Bean Type: Ground Enter the world of great tasting Espresso coffee with Sunbeam Mini Barista, the perfect partner for when you're ready to step up your coffee game. Pour the perfect amount of espresso at the touch of a button, with this caf-inspired coffee machine. Its easy Auto Shot Volumetric Control, lets you pre-set single and double-shot measures. The 58mm group head is the same size as commercial coffee machines, which combined with accurate temperature control gives you the confidence to know youre going to get the best flavour out of your coffee. Add a velvety micro-foam milk from the powerful steam wand, as well as the convenience of a 1 or 2 cup dual-wall filter, and its like having your favourite caf in-house. Features: Auto Shot Volumetric Control: Auto Shot Control has pre-set 1 and 2 shot measures so it automatically pours just the right amount every time. Caf 58mm Size Group Head: Inspired by caf machines, the Mini Barista uses a 58mm commercial size group head. This larger size accepts more grinds and ensures an even extraction for a rich cafe tasting coffee at home. Powerful Steam Wand: The powerful, full size steam wand produces a dry steam for silky textured milk, making it easier to be a barista and create lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites Specifications: Construction / Finish: Stainless Steel, Plastic Dimensions: 33.0 x 29.5 x 25.0cm Net Weight: 7.10kg Power: 1350W Cord Length: 90.0cm Heating System: Single Thermoblock Programmable Cup Volumes: 30ml, 60ml Pump Pressure: Italian Designed 15 Bar Pump Temperature Control: PID Controlled Thermoblock Water Tank Capacity: 2000ml In the box: Mini Barista Espresso Machine Group Handle 2 dual wall filters 350ml Stainless Steel milk jug Cleaning Pin Commercial Style Coffee Tamper User Manual Product code 772810210