Awed Inspired

Mini Athena + Delicate Paperclip Necklace Set

$225.00 $180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Awed Inspired

WISE ALTRUISTIC GODDESS. The Story: athena Athena, the Goddess of heroes, fought alongside Greek legends like Hercules and was sought by all for help and advice. She was such a baddie that instead of being born, she popped out fully grown, in full-body armor, ready to throw down. She’s also rumored to have been the first to tame a wild horse. Woah. Your Theme Song Fighter by Christina Aguilera