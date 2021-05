BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Ring

$44.00 $12.00

Buy Now Review It

At BaubleBar

Materials Glass and resin stones. 14K gold plated brass. 2.5 microns. Allergy Information Hypoallergenic Care Instructions Our rings should be kept away from any moisture or liquid including water, lotion, and perfume. Baubles should never be worn in the shower, the pool or the ocean Measurements Band width: .20". Band thickness: .10". View Fit Guide