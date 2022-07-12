Theragun

QUIET FOR ANY SETTING - Proprietary brushless QX35 motor with QuietForce Technology allows powerful yet ultra-quiet muscle treatment anytime, anywhere ULTRA-PORTABLE - never-before-seen balance between power and size, making it a convenient option for getting Theragun quality relief on the go. INCLUDES SOFT CASE. 150-MIN. BATTERY LIFE - With up to 150 min. of sustained run time, mini sets the standard for true portability and is there for you right when you need it ERGONOMIC GRIP - smooth, ergonomic grip is easy to hold while reducing strain on your hands and wrists 3 SCIENTIFICALLY CALIBRATED SPEEDS - 1750, 2100, and 2400 percussions per minute, each scientifically calibrated to deliver greater therapeutic benefits for the body. The mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. We adapted our new proprietary brushless motor to our most compact design ever. Mini strikes a never-before-seen balance between power and size, making it a convenient option for getting Theragun quality relief on the go. Cramps, knots and tension can strike at the most inconvenient times and when you are venturing off the beaten path mini is right there with you. Slip it into a jacket pocket or stow it in your gear for easy access and a quick calf or shoulder sweep right when you need it. When it comes to speed, faster isn't always better, mini lets you choose between 1750, 2100 and 2400 percussions per minute, each scientifically calibrated to deliver greater therapeutic benefits for the body. We adapted our patented Theragun Triangle ergonomic design to the mini's unique shape, resulting in a smooth, ergonomic grip that is easy to hold while reducing strain on your hands and wrists. On-the-go relief means that your device needs to be ready for you right when you need it. With up to 150 minutes of sustained run time, mini sets the standard for true portability. Harnessing the power of Theragun quality treatment in an agile device was a feat only made possible with QuietForce Technology. We were able to reduce its size while maintaining our sound insulation and treatment quality.