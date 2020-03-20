MINGER

Minger Led Strip Lights, 16.4ft Color Changing Led Strip Lights With Remote

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

his RGB Led strip lights kit can change colors and speed automatically and periodically. It has not only RGB(Red, Green, Blue), 16 multicolored options, but also has DIY selection to create your great led mood lighting. Led tape lights is cuttable between every 3 leds. You can cut off extra strips to adjust to a proper length. 3M self-adhesive tape can be fit on any dry and flat surface. Flexible to install anywhere you want.