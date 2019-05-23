Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Reformation
Minerva Dress
$498.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Reformation
Have a wedding? We can help. This is a floor length, slip dress with a slight scoop neckline and an open upper back.
Featured in 1 story
How To Buy Sophie Turner's Wedding Silk Jumpsuit
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
F.A.S.
Dalia Dress
$146.00
from
Tictail
BUY
promoted
Alice + Olivia
Hailee Ribbed Cowl-neck Sweaterdress
$298.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Free People
Wonderland Floaty Dress
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
Giamba
Embroidered Maxi T-shirt Dress
$227.80
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from Reformation
Reformation
Extended Size Alexandra Dress
$128.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Daley Top
$38.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Parker Davy Ribbed Tee
$58.00
$34.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Jade Dress
$148.00
$88.40
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Celebrity Style
Hailey & Justin Bieber Debuted Tiffany & Co. Wedding Bands & Here...
When someone gets engaged, there's one question we're always inclined to ask first: Can I see the ring? Sure, we want to hear all about the romantic
by
Eliza Huber
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted