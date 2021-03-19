MAC

Mineralize Blush

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Baked minerals refined into a powder blush formula to provide exceptionally sheer and lightweight application. Colour builds lightly, layer after layer, without heavy coverage. Veils and enhances the cheekbones with a luminous, pearlized shimmer. New mirrored compact. America's #1 Makeup Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 1523431