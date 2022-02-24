Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Sephora
Mineral Water Facial Spray
$13.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Evian
A hydrating facial spray that delivers powered micro-droplets of pure evian® natural mineral water in a leak-proof canister.
Need a few alternatives?
Drunk Elephant
C-firma Day Serum
BUY
$117.00
Mecca
FARSÁLI
Unicorn Essence
BUY
$39.50
$79.00
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$117.00
Mecca
Kat Burki
Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream
BUY
$174.00
Mecca
More from Sephora
Sephora
Universal Lip Liner
BUY
$14.00
Sephora Australia
Sephora
Color Hit Mini Nail Polish
BUY
C$7.00
Sephora
Sephora
Hello! Beauty Big Shots
BUY
$8.00
Sephora
Sephora
Black-owned Beauty Set
BUY
$35.00
Sephora
More from Skin Care
Drunk Elephant
C-firma Day Serum
BUY
$117.00
Mecca
FARSÁLI
Unicorn Essence
BUY
$39.50
$79.00
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
C+ Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum
BUY
$117.00
Mecca
Kat Burki
Vitamin C Intensive Face Cream
BUY
$174.00
Mecca
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted