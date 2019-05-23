Goddess Garden

Mineral Sunscreen Spray Spf 30

The Goddess Garden SPF 30 Daily Mineral Sunscreen Continuous Spray is an old favorite made new! with powerful, broad-spectrum protection from non-nano minerals, the new formula offers sheer, lightweight protection that's safe for sensitive skin as well as coral reefs. Soothing, plant-based ingredients like organic aloe vera and sunflower seed oil hydrate and soften, providing a smooth, even application and consistent coverage. Air-powered, reef-safe and free from harsh chemicals, the Goddess Garden Daily SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen Continuous Spray makes it easy to safely enjoy a day in the sun while being mindful of the environment.