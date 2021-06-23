Pipette

Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 50

$16.50

Our baby-friendly, family-loved SPF 50 sunscreen uses 100% mineral, non-nano zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. This lightweight, fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula rubs in easily, protecting from the sun’s harmful rays. Plant extracts moisturize and calm the effects of infrared (the type of light that causes skin to heat up). Our Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 goes on sheer and is made with non-comedogenic ingredients. Moms love it for the whole family! Also available in Travel size.