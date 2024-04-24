INNBEAUTY PROJECT

Mineral Sun Glow Broad Spectrum Spf 43 Pa +++ With Peptides And Vitamin C

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Vintage Style New Ladies Long Kimono Burnt Velvet Peach Approximate measurements in inches: Bust:22 Length:45 Pit to cuff:21 Shoulder to shoulder:18/19 Vintage style new ladies long sleeved burnt velvet beaded sheer kimono. One size in the more... Condition: New - tags removed Material: Velvet Colour: Orange Brand: The Archive Vintage