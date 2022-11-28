Mineral Fusion

Mineral Fusion Brush-on Sun Defense, Spf 30, Uva And Uvb Protection, No Parabens, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, No Phthalates, Hypo-allergenic 0.14 Ounce (pack Of 1)

PROTECTING AND SOOTHING Transparent, mineral sunscreen powder brushes on with ease to help protect skin from sunburn. Works well on all skin tones. Plus, Sea Kelp for antioxidant protection. MAKE UP READY Our brush-on works harmoniously with our pressed powder foundations and cheek color for added SPF protection. MINERAL FUSION offers a wide range of nail polish, hair care, body care, and skin care - each formulated to deliver the uniquely beneficial power of minerals. All of our products are made in the USA. MAKING BEAUTY HEALTHY We formulate to leave skin in better condition than we found it. As such, our products are free of parabens, gluten, artificial colors, phthalates and other harsh ingredients. MINERAL FUSIONS QUALITY Compare to brands like Gabriel Cosmetics, Bare Minerals, Purminerals, Pacifica, Andalou Naturals, Juice Beauty, W3LL People, Honest Beauty. This transparent, mineral sunscreen powder brushes on with ease to help protect skin from sunburn. Works well on all skin tones. Plus, Sea Kelp and White Tea for antioxidant protection. This brush-on works harmoniously with our pressed powder foundations and cheek color for added SPF protection.