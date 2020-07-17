Bare Republic

Mineral Face Sunscreen Gel Lotion Spf 30

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Face the day protected with Bare Republic's ultra clean Mineral Face Sunscreen Gel-Lotion SPF 30. It feels refreshingly light, smoothing easily over skin to deliver hydrating mineral sun protection. Key Ingredients: ¿ Zinc Oxide 18.2%- provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection ¿ Cucumber and Aloe Extract- soothes and moisturizes skin ¿ White Grape Seed Extract- helps combat free-radicals and promotes youthful looking skin Benefits: ¿ Broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection ¿ 40 minute water resistance ¿ Non-nano Zinc-Oxide protection ¿ Ultra-sheer lightweight formula ¿ Synthetic fragrance-free ¿ Oil-free ¿ Reef-friendly ¿ Vegan