Vichy Canada

Minéral 89 Luxury Format

C$51.95

#1 SERUM IN CANADA* Minéral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a daily face moisturizer that provides the skin’s daily dose of strength. It repairs, fortifies and hydrates skin to protect it against aggressors like weather changes, stress, fatigue and pollution. Its pure formula combines 89% of Vichy Volcanic Water and natural-origin Hyaluronic Acid. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, dry and dehydrated skin or oily and acne-prone skin. Paraben-free, fragrance-free, non-sticky, oil-free formula. Only 11 ingredients. It is recommended by the Canadian Association of Dermatology for SKIN HEALTH. *AC NIELSEN, NAT XNFLD GB + DR + MM, FOR THE YTD PERIOD ENDING DECEMBER 26, 2020, IN UNITS.