Vichy

Minéral 89 Eyes Serum

$24.00

Your skin's daily dose of strength, now created exclusively for the sensitive skin around your eyes. Miné-ral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel hydrates, brightens, and smooths fine lines around the delicate eye area, which is especially sensitive to the impact of daily aggressors like lack of sleep, stress, and pollution. The formula combines 89% Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water, Natural Origin Hyaluronic Acid and Pure Caffeine for a brighter and rested look. Fine lines are smoothed with 24 hour hydration and the fragile skin of the eye contour is fortified by protecting the skin's moisture barrier. Miné-ral 89 Eyes Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel is: Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive. Paraben Free. Fragrance Free. INGREDIENTS: AQUA / WATER/ EAU- PROPANEDIOL- BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII BUTTER / SHEA BUTTER- GLYCERIN- CARBOMER- CAFFEINE- SODIUM HYALURONATE- ADENOSINE- PHENOXYETHANOL- CHLORELLA VULGARIS EXTRACT- CITRIC ACID- CAPRYLYL GLYCOL- BIOSACCHARIDE GUM-1. Code F.I.L.: D228543/1