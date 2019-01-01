This engaging deck makes it easy to bring awareness, calm, and joy to everyday life. Each card includes an inspiring phrase on the front and a bite-size mindfulness exercise on the back. Packaged in an eye-catching box with foil stamping, the cards are divided into four color-coded mindfulness categories: Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy, and Kindness. Users can draw one card to form an intention for the day, or pull several for a more complex reading or to display around the home or office as inspiring mantras. Featuring more than 50 accessible and enlightening practices (plus 8 blank cards for personalization), these cards are an easy way to cultivate mindful moments&mdash-anytime and anywhere.