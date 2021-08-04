Chronicle Books

Mindfulness Cards

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

An easy way to cultivate mindful moments—anytime and anywhere. This engaging deck makes it easy to bring awareness, calm, and joy to everyday life. Each card includes an inspiring phrase on the front and a bite-size mindfulness exercise on the back. Users can draw one card to form an intention for the day, pull several for a more complex reading, or display around the home or office as inspiring mantras.