Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Can Change Your Life

Ever woken up worrying that you said the wrong thing at work drinks the night before? Felt annoyed with yourself for polishing off the entire bottle of wine when you only intended to have one glass with dinner? Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Will Change Your Life is here to help the 64% of Brits who want to drink less, and cultivate a new, healthy and more mindful relationship with alcohol.. Journalist Rosamund Dean combines scientific expertise with practical advice in a game-changing three step guide: The Problem, The Incentive, and The Plan. Drinking less will improve your mood, your skin, your sex-drive and your body as well as reduce stress and anxiety.Whether you are sober-curious, or just want to cut down - Mindful Drinking: How Cutting Down Will Change Your Life shows not only why you should, but also how you can, in a way that will change your life forever.