Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Uncommon Goods
Mindful Breathing Necklace
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Uncommon Goods
Make time for mindful breathing every day with this special pendant.
Featured in 1 story
Soothing Gifts To Give Your Anxious Friend
by
Sara Coughlin
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Gorjana
5 Disc Choker Necklace
$55.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Bird and Feather Co.
Gatsby Necklace
$105.00
from
Of A Kind
BUY
DETAILS
Sabine
Green With Envy Statement Necklace
$58.00
from
Piperlime
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu Frost for J.Crew
Harvest Moon Necklace
$235.00
from
J. Crew
BUY
More from Uncommon Goods
DETAILS
Uncommon Goods
Market Tote
$50.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Uncommon Goods
Flask Book Box
$56.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Uncommon Goods
State Side Table
$250.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
DETAILS
Uncommon Goods
Fruit Infusing Ice Balls - Set Of 4
$10.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
More from Necklaces
DETAILS
Missoma
Lucy Williams Gold Large Cameo Necklace
£139.00
from
Missoma
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Herringbone Necklace In Gold Vermeil
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Ancient Greek Coin Necklace
$58.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Adina's Jewels
Pavé Shell Necklace
$62.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Mind
Mental Health Awareness
Halsey On Why Noticing The Warning Signs Is The First Step In Add...
Halsey is known for speaking out about her issues with mental health, rooted in the trauma of sexual assault, her bipolar diagnosis, and suffering a
by
Courtney E. Smith
Mind
Ways To Chill Out On Labor Day Weekend
Put your hands on your shoulders at the base of your neck. Go ahead, do it. If you feel tension there, you’re not alone. Aside from being an issue of
by
Molly Longman
Paid Content
This Is What It Looks Like To Confront Your Trauma
Seeing a therapist in New York City has become so ordinary, it's akin to doing your laundry: It's just something that people do. That said, it's important
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted