Ergonomic. Detachable. Lightweight. Simple Installation. Experiencing lower back and neck pain from hunching over a screen for hours on end? Transform your laptop into an ergonomically-friendly setup to promote healthy posture and reduce back and neck pain. Bring your laptop to eye-level while at your workstation Adjust your laptop to any height between 2" to 21" Optimization and comfort Flexibility and customization in angle tilt and height allows every individual to achieve the most optimal and comfortable laptop position Bring your ergonomic setup wherever you go Sleek and modern design that is easily transported and saves space at your workstation Reliable and efficient Trust that your laptop is in good hands with our aluminum build that provides a sturdy structure and surface and our ventilation design that reduces laptop overheating and improves functionality