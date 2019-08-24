The Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit is your secret weapon to create the perfect 'Kylie Lip.' Each Lip Kit comes with a Velvet Liquid Lipstick and matching Lip Liner.Mind Ya Business is avelvet dusty rose mauve.Each Lip Kit contains:1Velvet Liquid Lipstick(0.11 oz./ 3.25g)1 Pencil Lip Liner(net wt./ poids net .03 oz/ 1.0g)|||Lip LinerThis ultra-long wearing Lip Liner has a creamy texture that glides across the lips for a very easy and comfortable application. The Lip Liner sharpens easily in most standard sized sharpeners - just make sure your sharpener is not dull!Velvet Liquid LipstickThe Velvet Liquid Lipstick has high intensity pigment for a full coverage lip. This long wearing, ultra pigmented liquid lipstick contains moisturizing ingredients that glide on for a creamy matte look that does not dry down