Mind Reader

Mind Reader 17.5″ X 12″ Plastic Lap Desk

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Staples

Unlike other lap desks, the Mind Reader lap desk comes with an extra secret storage compartment that allows you to store school/office supplies and accessories. Once you lift the lap desk lid, you will find three compartments that allow you to stash anything you can think of. Features a large compartment in the middle, that is suitable for paper and small notebooks, and two same-size side compartments for smaller items like pens, pencils, paperclips, and more. The Mind Reader lap desk folds into a compact size that allows you to easily take this stand with you on the go. Great on business trips or on your way to work, the lap desk folds into a briefcase-size stand.