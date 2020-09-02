United States
By Malene Birger
Minasia Ribbed-knit Maxi Dress
£215.00
At Net-A-Porter
By Malene Birger's 'Minasia' maxi dress is really flattering and versatile. Designed for a figure-skimming fit, it's made from mid-weight ribbed-knit that accentuates your curves and has a deep scooped neckline and splits at the ankle-grazing hem. Wear it solo or layered over a bodysuit.Wear it with: [Khaite Clutch ], [The Row Flip flops ], [Loren Stewart Necklace ], [Jennifer Fisher Cuff ].