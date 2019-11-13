Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Loeffler Randall
Mina Small Beaded Satin Tote
$275.00
$206.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
This item's measurements are: Depth 10cm Handle Drop 12cm Height 18cm Width 23cm
Need a few alternatives?
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Shrimps
Multi Check Eva Bag
£295.00
from
Shrimps
BUY
Parisa Wang
Enchanted Top Handle Bag
$355.00
from
Parisa Wang
BUY
Amazon
Patent Leather Barrel Bag
$36.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Loeffler Randall
Loeffler Randall
Sarina Tall Boots
$695.00
$486.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Goldy Knee-high Croc-embossed Leather Boots
$695.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Circle Tote
$350.00
$245.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Loeffler Randall
Agnes Tote Bag
$448.00
$179.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Top Handle
kate spade new york
Mini Sylvia Glitter Crossbody
$198.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Charles & Keith
Elongated Top Handle Bag
£53.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
promoted
Bulaggi
Bulaggi Viola Handtasche
€84.95
€73.70
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Cult Gaia
Mini Astraea Tote
$288.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted