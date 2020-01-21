Fun365

Mimosa Bar Cart

Mimosas are a bridal shower brunch must-have! If you're hosting a bridal shower at home, a bar cart is perfect for setting up a mimosa station for guests. Better yet, your bar cart can be transformed and styled to fit any theme perfectly. Impress your guests with a fun mimosa bar to suit any bride's style! Elevate your bar cart and transport your bride to a glamorous tropical luau, a beautiful boho bash or stylish modern brunch. No matter which style you pick, a mimosa bar cart will break the ice and get the love, laughter and of course, champagne flowing!