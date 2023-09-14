Clandestine Devices

Mimic

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good Vibrations

Description Curvy like a manta ray--or a vulva--this external vibrator can lay over the mons area and stimulate clitoris as well as labia, whether you're using it solo or taking advantage of its low profile to fit it between bodies during sexytime with a partner. The shape also offers nice options for stimulating the testicles--it has pleasure potential for every body! Designed to fit the contours of your hand, with eight easy to adjust intensity levels: one steady vibration plus seven patterns. The vibration quality is soft and somewhat buzzy, which makes it a great option for those who don’t love really intense power and also for those looking to take their time and ramp up with gentler vibration. Experiment with the varied sensations offered by the less-buzzy flat parts of the vibe vs. the edges and pinpoints--the intensity can ramp up pretty high, depending on how focused the vibration is in the part of the toy you concentrate on. It’s all about finding the levels and angles you prefer. Mimic turns on with a press of the center button and powers on at mid-range intensity. To increase, press the + button, and to decrease the power, press - . Use the travel lock when you don't want it to turn on unexpectedly: While powered off, press and hold down the + and – buttons for 5 seconds. A flashing light will indicate the item is locked. Repeat to unlock. A full charge powers Mimic for two hours – the manufacturer suggests you do a full charge before the first use. Please use with water-based lubricant only. Waterproof; easy to clean with mild soap and water. Brand: Clandestine Devices Product Details Material: Silicone Color: Purple or Blue or Black Power Source: USB Rechargable Length: 3.75 inches Diameter: 3.5 inches Intensity: 3/5 Volume: 2/5 Charge Time: 120 Minutes Warranty: 1 Year UPC: 884472023602 Features Waterproof Rechargeable Multi-speed