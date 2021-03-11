Je Joue

Mimi Soft Rechargeable Waterproof Vibrator

$99.99

At Good Vibrations

MiMi Soft Rechargeable Waterproof Vibrator We love it when a great vibe gets better! The discreet handheld MiMi covers the vulva and invites all your nerve endings to the party, and now, thanks to an extra layer of silicone, it’s invitingly soft (especially at the tip, for deliciously cushy clitoral touch) and oh so quiet. MiMi’s five vibration settings and seven pulsation patterns, ranging from slow and thuddy to fast and strong, are push-button controlled and provide exquisite whole-body stimulation. Waterproof, submersible, and smaller than a bar of soap, MiMi fits comfortably in the palm of the hand in the bathtub or out. Easy to slip between bodies during partner sex, too. The magnetic charging capability makes the MiMi green-friendly, running continuously for two hours on a full two- hour charge. Small, silky, soft and sexy, the MiMi puts the power of pleasure in the palm of your hand. Please refer to our Returns Policy for this item. Please Note: This item is not eligible for discounts or promotions. MiMi Soft Product Video