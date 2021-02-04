United States
Je Joue
Mimi Soft Clitoral Vibrator
$95.00$76.00
At Verishop
Offering all of the external stimulation pleasure of Mimi but with an added layer of velvety soft and flexible silicone, the Mimi soft offers five vibration and pulsation patterns - perfect for beginners and aficionados alike. Mimi Soft's motor is designed to a low frequency to give the signature Je Joue oh-so-low rumbling vibrations. With 5 speeds and 7 patterns, Mimi Soft offers a wide range of vibrations - from a gentle purr to a deep rumble. - Velvet-smooth, squishy silicone vibrator with soft tip - 5 speeds and 7 powerful patterns to explore - Palm-sized pebble design with slim edge for precise stimulation - User-friendly 2-button interface - Rechargeable and 100% waterproof - Includes Je Joue magnetic charging cable - 100% Vegan vibrator