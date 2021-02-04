Je Joue

Mimi Soft Clitoral Vibrator

Offering all of the external stimulation pleasure of Mimi but with an added layer of velvety soft and flexible silicone, the Mimi soft offers five vibration and pulsation patterns - perfect for beginners and aficionados alike. Mimi Soft's motor is designed to a low frequency to give the signature Je Joue oh-so-low rumbling vibrations. With 5 speeds and 7 patterns, Mimi Soft offers a wide range of vibrations - from a gentle purr to a deep rumble. - Velvet-smooth, squishy silicone vibrator with soft tip - 5 speeds and 7 powerful patterns to explore - Palm-sized pebble design with slim edge for precise stimulation - User-friendly 2-button interface - Rechargeable and 100% waterproof - Includes Je Joue magnetic charging cable - 100% Vegan vibrator