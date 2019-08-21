Mimi Ruffled Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
£955.00
At MatchesFashion.com
Copenhagen-based label Cecilie Bahnsens mastery of voluminous silhouettes is reflected by this delightful white cotton-poplin Mimi midi dress. Part of an exclusive capsule for MATCHESFASHION.COM, it features a charming square neckline and falls loosely to a wide gathered panel trimmed with ruffles at the hem. Style it with a sculptural bag and flat sandals to channel the labels Scandi-cool mood.
More from Cecilie Bahnsen
DETAILS
Cecilie Bahnsen
+ Sophie Bille Brahe Tiered Mattelassé Silk-blend Dress
$1210.00
fromNet-A-Porter